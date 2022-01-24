Daily Covid cases near 15,000-mark, 15 die

Bangladesh on Monday reported 14,828 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 15 lives.

The daily positivity rate rose to 32.37 per cent from Sunday’s 31.29 per cent after testing 45,807 samples, according to the Directorate general of health Services (DGHS).

The country logged its peak daily positivity rate of 32.55% on July 24 last year reporting 6,780 cases and 195 deaths.

Bangladesh last saw 15,776 cases on August 3, last year with 235 deaths.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,238 while the caseload mounted to 1,699,964 on Monday.

Of the 79 deaths recorded from January 17 to January 23, some 35.4 per cent received Covid vaccines while 64.6 percent did not, the DGHS mentioned.

Comorbidities among the deceased patients declined 12.7 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

Among the new deceased, nine were men and six women.

Six cases were reported in Dhaka division while three in Mymensingh, two in Sylhet and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi Khulna, and Barishal divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate further declined to 1.66 per cent.

However, the recovery rate also declined further to 91.64 per cent with the recovery of 998 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.