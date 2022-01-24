‘Govt decision on whether current restrictions be extended after Feb 6’

The government will take decision on whether the current movement restrictions including closure of educational institutions and operating office with half manpower will be extended further or not after February 6, observing the situation for seven days.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain came up with this information at a press conference at the secretariat on Monday.

“It would be better for all if everyone follows the respective instructions for a few days. People who are being infected with Omicron are recovering from home. I will monitor the situation for a week to take further steps,” the minister said.