Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC

SUST Correspondent : The agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Monday prevented a team, led by its proctor, from taking food to the vice-chancellor who been confined to his residence.

In the evening Proctor Alamgir Kabir, an associate professor, first went to the students to try to persuade them to end their fast-unto-VC’s resignation protest. The students refused to break the fast and instead locked into an argument with the official team.

Later the team tried to get into the VC’s residence with food, beverages and medicines but it failed to go through the human chain surrounding the place, witnesses said.

The proctor said they were concerned about the health of the VC and other teachers trapped inside the residence. One of them already fell ill, he said adding that the VC also has heart disease and his medicines have almost run out.

“If we could get in, we could manage to get him some medicines. But there is way now,” he said

Meanwhile, at 3.30 pm on Monday, Iliasur Rahman Ilias, councillor of ward 6 of Sylhet City Corporation and Mokhlesur Rahman Kamran, councillor of ward 9 went to visit the VC with foods but they had to return back from the gate because of students’ protest.

A group of students of have been on hunger strike for the sixth day Monday with several of them hospitalised as they fell sick.

The students vowed to continue the hunger strike until SUST VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed resigns.

The hunger strike was launched on January 19, three days after police swooped on the protesting students charging batons and firing sound grenades and shotgun bullets.

The attack was carried out to free the VC from confinement in the university’s IICT building. The clash left at least 40 people hurt, including teachers, students and police personnel.

A provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, a dorm for females, was at the centre of the initial unrest as she allegedly misbehaved with some students on January 13 when they met her with some complaints.