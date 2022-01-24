Shakib completes 400 wickets in T20s

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan completed a remarkable feat of taking 400 wickets in Twenty20 cricket on Monday while playing for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Shakib is only the fifth cricketer in history to take 400 or more wickets in the T20s. Dwyane Bravo, Imran Tahir, Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan are the other bowlers to reach the same milestone.

It was Mahmudullah Riyad, the captain of Minister Group Dhaka, who fell prey to Shakib as his 400th wicket with a catch to Dwayne Bravo— who is the holder of the record of taking most wickets in the format with more than 550 wickets to his name.

Coming into his 353rd T20s, Shakib completed this remarkable feat with four five-wicket and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Shakib’s best in the format is taking six wickets only conceding six runs in the Caribbean Premier League. Shakib also has 215 wickets in Tests and 277 wickets in ODIs.