UK daily Covid cases down 37% in a fortnight as 88,447 Brits test positive

The UK has seen an extra 88,447 Covid cases in the past 24 hours – a slight rise on yesterday’s numbers.

But as the country steadily makes its way out of Omicron’s grip, today’s new cases are a drop of 37 per cent from 142,000 cases a fortnight ago.

Official figures also showed 75 Brits died from the virus yesterday – but today 56 were added to the grim toll of Covid fatalities.

It comes after UK Covid figures almost halved in the past two weeks, with 74,799 people testing positive yesterday.

And the number of patients on ventilators in England has fallen to a six-month low, with 521 people needing help to breathe as they battle the virus.

It marks another positive sign the country is over the peak of the Omicron wave.

While Covid won’t be a mild illness for everyone, most people who have had the variant say it’s ‘just like a cold’.

A string of hugely positive studies show Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70 per cent lower than with Delta.