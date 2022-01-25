Bangladesh reporte Covid cases cross 16,000-mark, 18 die in a 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 18 more Covid-linked deaths with 16,033 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The daily positivity rate rose to 32.40 per cent from Monday’s 32.37 per cent after testing 49,697 samples, according to the Directorate general of health Services (DGHS).

The country logged its daily positivity rate of 32.55% on July 24 last year reporting 6,780 cases and 195 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,256 while the caseload mounted to 1,715,997 on Tuesday.

Among the new deceased, 12 were men and six women.

Eight cases were reported in Dhaka division while six in Chattogram, and one each in Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barishal divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate further declined to 1.65 per cent.

However, the recovery rate also declined further to 90.85 per cent with the recovery of 1,095 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.