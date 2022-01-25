Electricty reconnected to SUST VC’s residence after 29 hrs

SUST Correspondent : After 29 hours, the agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) restored the electricity connection to VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed’s official residence early Tuesday.

The students disconnected electricity supply to the VC’s residence from 7:20 pm on Sunday.

“There are so many houses of the university staff and dormitories under this same electric connection. Many people and families have suffered for the VC. Considering the situation, we reconnected the electricity connection,” Ariful Islam, a spokesperson for the protesters, said.

He said this during an emergency press briefing held around 2:30am on Tuesday.

SUST was to close following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on January 16. Its students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12 pm on Monday.

Provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, Zafrin Ahmed was at the centre of the trouble, having reportedly misbehaved with some students. She has already resigned from her post, citing health issues.

Dr Nazia Chowdhury of the Physics department has been appointed in her place.

The removal of Zafrin as the provost of the residential hall for female students was one of the principal demands of the students protesting on the campus.