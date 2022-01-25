Protesting SUST students failed to get medical support

SUST Correspondent : The medical team from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital has stopped providing services to the agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

The students said this during an emergency press briefing held around 2:30am on Tuesday.

They also said all the mobile banking numbers of the present and former students of the university used to receive financial assistance, have been disabled from Monday noon.

The students expressed deep concerns for the lives of those on hunger strike and also for the protest.

Ariful Islam, a spokesperson for the protesters, said “The condition of 27 students on hunger strike in front of the VC’s residence is being deteriorated. They are suffering from low blood pressure, low blood sugar levels and convulsions, and the sudden withdrawal of the medical support could pose serious risks to their health.”

However, a doctor arrived at the protest site on his own later in the morning to offer medical support to the students.

Meanwhile, the protesting students restored the electricity connection to the VC’s official residence.

The students went on the strike unto death demanding resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed over the police action on the demonstrators as his behest on January 19 (Wednesday).