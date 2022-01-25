Tk 1,803cr project to fight flood, riverbank erosion approved at Ecnec

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved 10 projects, including a Tk 1,803 crore one, to minimise damages caused by flood and riverbank erosion in four districts — Pabna, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj.

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting presided over by Prime Minister and also Ecnec Chair Sheikh Hasina. She joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB.

The ministers and others concerned got connected from the NEC conference room in the city.

“Today the meeting approved a total of 10 projects, including five revised ones, with the overall estimated cost of Tk 4,621.34 crore (only additional costs of five projects were counted here),” said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters.

Of the cost, Tk 3,055.21 crore will come from government funds and the remaining Tk 1,566.13 from foreign sources, he said.

Talking about Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Investment Program (Project-2) involving Tk 1,803.06 crore, he said Bangladesh Water Development Board implemented the project by December 2025.

According to the project factsheet of the Planning Commission, Tk 1329.77 crore will come as loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while Tk 151.56 crore from the Netherlands government as project assistance. And the rest will come from government funds.

The project will be executed in Bera, Shahjadpur, Belkuchi, Chouhali, Tangail Sadar, Nagarpur, Daulatpur, Harirampur and Shibalaya upazilas of the four districts — Pabna, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj.

The main objectives of the project include improving the livelihood of the people living in the vicinity of the Jamuna and Padma rivers, developing flood and riverbank risk management through structural changes and enhancing institutional capacity and reducing riverbank erosion.

Its major operations include 30-km riverbank protection, 7.9-km dam construction, 40-km adaptation work, 6-km emergency work and 3-km dam management.

The other new projects are Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) Office Establishment in Gopalganj, Sunamganj, Barishal, Rangpur, Jamalpur and Jashore with a cost of Tk 1,132.61 crore and Urea Formaldehyde -85 (UF-85) Plant Establishment involving Tk 724.30 crore, Sylhet Region’s Agricultural Development through modern technology with Tk 200.54 crore and Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management (CSAWM) (DAE Part) with a fund of Tk 106.08 crore.

The five revised projects are Netrakona-Bishiura-Iswarganj Road Development (1st revised) with additional cost of Tk 220 crore (now cost Tk 481.20 crore), Construction of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Bhaban (1st revision) with additional cost of Tk 59 crore (now cost Tk 261.86 crore), Construction of 16 Regional Passport Offices (1st revision) with additional cost of Tk 31 crore (now cost of Tk 128.40 crore and construction of 17 regional passport offices and vertical extension of 4 passport offices).

Two other revised projects are Sheikh Hasina Cantonment Barishal Establishment (1st revised) with additional cost of Tk 331 crore (now cost of Tk 2,030.10 crore), Widening the Approach Road and development of other necessary infrastructure of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur (3rd revised) with an additional cost of Tk 43 crore (now its cost is Tk 282.06 crore).