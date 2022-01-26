Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the further enhancement of Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets the common interests of the two countries and contributes to maintaining peace and stability in Asia.

He made the remarks while congratulating his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Bangladesh.

“Over the past decades, much has been done to strengthen the traditional bonds of friendship uniting our two nations,” said the Russian Foreign Minister.

He said substantial political dialogue is on track, as well as constructive interaction in the international arena, primarily within the UN and its specialized agencies.

Cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other practical spheres is developing steadily, said the Russian Minister.

“A number of joint projects are implemented, with the construction of the “Rooppur” NPP being the flagship one,” he said.

The Russian Minister wished Dr Momen and all his colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh new successes and well-being.