DGHS finalises clinical guidelines to check Omicron

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has prepared clinical guidelines in order to prevent the transmission of new type of coronavirus or Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’.

Spokesman of the DGHS Prof Nazmul Islam made the disclosure in a virtual bulletin on the corona situation on Wednesday (January 26).

Prof Nazmul Islam said, “Research has shown that the number of people diagnosed with Omicron is increasing in the country. Studies of IEDCR, ICDDR’B and BSMMU have shown that many people have been infected with highly contagious variant Omicron beside delta variant. Clinical guidelines have been finalised for this variant. The guidelines will be provided to other health institutions within a short time.”