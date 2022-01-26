Five former SUST students released on bail

SUST Correspondent : Five former students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), who were arrested in a case filed by the university administration, were released after a court granted them bail on Wednesday.

Sylhet’s Second Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Md Sumon Bhuiyan granted them bail after Jalalabad police produced them in court.

Police did not file any remand prayer, according to BM Ashraf Ullah Taher, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

The five are Habibur Rahman Khan, 26, of Tangail; Reza Noor Moin, 31, of Bogra; Nazmus Sakib Deep, 32, of Khulna; AKM Maruf Hossain, 27, of Dhaka; and Faisal Ahmed, 27, of Comilla.

A case was initiated against them and 100-150 other unnamed persons with Jalalabad police station on Tuesday night.

According to the case statement, the accused aided in blocking a road and engaging in extortion, threatening people and causing damage worth Tk 1,00,000.

However, police refused to name the plaintiff.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the five former students from Dhaka and turned them over to Sylhet police on Monday.

The matter came to light on Tuesday amid protests and a hunger strike at SUST demanding the removal of VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed over police repression on the students on January 16.

SMP Commissioner Nisarul Arif said the five were detained on charges of aiding the protesters at SUST.

Among them, Nazmus Sakib is infected with Covid. He was admitted to the Covid Isolation Centre of Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital.

The agitating students broke their fast-unto-death on Wednesday after former SUST teacher and noted educationist Prof Zafar Iqbal visited the campus early in the morning, and assured them of taking measures to meet their demands.