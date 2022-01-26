UK reports 102,292 Covid cases and 346 deaths in latest daily figures

The UK reported 102,292 Covid cases and 346 deaths on Wednesday, according to the latest daily figures.

The rise in infections represents a jump of 8 per cent on Tuesday’s figure and brings the total to 16,149,319.

Meanwhile, the rise in fatalities brings the total to 154,702.

Infections are down 5 per cent in a week and 21 per cent in a fortnight – though fatalities are up by a third on last Wednesday’s figure.

A further 51,097 Britons received a booster vaccination dose on Wednesday, bringing the total to 37,048,033.

And another 27,804 second doses were administered, meaning that 48,252,782 are now double-jabbed.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that Covid levels fell in England, Scotland and Wales last week but remain much higher than before Christmas.

An estimated one in 20 people in private households in England are likely to have had the virus in the week to January 22, or 2.6 million people, down from 3.0 million the previous week.

All regions of England saw a drop in infections last week except for the South West. Around one in 30 people in the region were likely to test positive for the disease in the region in the week up to January 22, the figures showed.

In the North East, North West and Yorkshire/Humber, around one in 15 people was likely to test positive in the same week – the highest estimates for any region.