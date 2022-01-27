Bangladesh reporte 15,807 fresh Covid cases reported

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 15,807 Covid-19 cases while it posted 31.98 percent positive cases as 49,425 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15 more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 28,288, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 8,493 while eight Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases has so far stood at 17,47,331, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,61,043 after another 1,037 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 89.34 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.62 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,288 fatalities, 12,377 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,731 in Chattogram, 2,073 in Rajshahi, 3,630 in Khulna, 957 in Barishal, 1,284 in Sylhet, 1,378 in Rangpur and 858 in Mymensingh divisions.