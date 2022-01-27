EC formation bill passed in Jatiya Sangsad

The much awaited “Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022” was passed in Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Thursday.

It was passed by voice vote after Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the Bill.

Earlier on January 23, the Law Minister placed the bill in the House.

The president of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Shahiduzzaman Sarkar brought the bill in the House on Wednesday with two amendment recommendations.

The President will now sign the bill and Bangladesh will get its first law on appointing the chief election commissioner and commissioners.