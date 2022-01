Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has contracted COVID-19.

His sample was tested at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Wednesday as he had the virus symptoms.

Later, the sample test result came positive, his Ministry said.

Minister Shahab Uddinis is now in isolation at his official residence.

This is the second time that he has contracted the virus, earlier was in August 2020.