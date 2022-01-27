Metro Rail’s last girder installed

The entire Dhaka Metro Rail elevated structure has now become visible from Uttara to Motijheel as the last viaduct of the Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 (MRT 6) placed on Thursday.

The last segment of the viaduct was installed between piers 582 and 583 near the Jatiya Press Club at 11:14 am making the whole 20.1 kilometres long metro rail structure visible.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, the implementing agency of the project, announced the completion of viaduct institution through an online press conference.

Officials said civil work of the project has been progressing on schedule with the target to launch the first half of the metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon by December this year.

According to progress report till December last year, 74 per cent overall progress was recorded by completing 90 per cent work from Uttara to Agargaon and 73 per cent from Agargaon to Motijheel.

Work on electric and mechanical system, depot equipment purchase and rolling stock was also completed by 71 per cent.