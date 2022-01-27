Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms

Actor Pori Moni has been admitted to a private hospital in the capital after she fell sick at the set of director Arannya Anwar’s latest feature film ‘Ma’ at Shalna shooting spot in Gazipur.

It was learnt that Pori Moni went to Shalna in Gazipur on Tuesday night to take part in the shooting of Arannya Anwar’s film ‘Ma.’ The shooting was scheduled to be started on Wednesday morning. But, before the shooting, Pori Moni’s started feeling sick at midnight. She developed Covid symptoms including fever and cough.

When her health started deteriorating, she was rushed to a private hospital in Dhaka. Pori Moni’s husband and actor Shariful Razz accompanied her.

Her samples have been given to the hospital for test.

The couple formally tied the knot at their Banani home in front of family members, friends and colleagues on January 23.

Pori Moni has recently finished filming Giasuddin Selim’s “Gunin” and Chayanika Chowdhury’s “Kagojer Bou.”

She is also running as a candidate of Ilias Kanchan-Nipun panel for the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association elections, which will be held on January 28.

Pori Moni plans to take an 18-month maternity leave for her first born.