UK records another 96,871 Covid cases and 338 deaths as figures stay flat

The UK recorded another 96,871 Covid cases and 338 deaths on Thursday.

A total of 636,303 infections have been recorded over the past seven days, down 2.2 per cent on the previous week-long period.

Thursday’s daily cases figure is five per cent down on the 102,292 infections reported the previous day, and 10 per cent less than the 107,363 cases registered on the same day last week.

However official data also suggests the UK’s infection rate is now inching higher.

After reaching a peak of just over 2,000 cases per 100,000 on January 4, it fell sharply over the following days to 922.6 in the seven days up to January 17.

But since then it has risen slightly, standing at 949.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to January 22.