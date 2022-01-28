BNP is involved in conspiracies, spreading propaganda: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Friday that BNP is now involved with conspiracies and propaganda as it fears about its political future.

“The world community praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but BNP-Jamaat is not happy rather they are scared. Because, the people of the country are happy with this success of Sheikh Hasina, so they (BNP-Jamaat) are worried and terrified about their political future. That is why they have now chosen the path of conspiracy. They are spending money and spreading propaganda against the country,” he said.

He made the remarks while addressing a view exchanging meeting with the leaders of Sylhet district and city unit of Awami League at Sylhet Circuit House.

“…BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had personally signed the letter and asked the various departments of the United States to re-evaluate the issue of stopping assistance to Bangladesh. How can a party secretary general do this work? They are actually conspiring against the country. They are traitors,” he said.

Those who spend money to the foreigners against their own country aiming to hatch conspiracies are mainly the traitors, he said.

He urged all patriotic forces to remain vigilant and united against the traitors of the country.

Regarding the formation of the Election Commission (EC), Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said that the president had organized separate dialogues with all parties about the formation of the EC.

Many political parties, social organizations and civil society participated in those dialogues but the BNP did not join, he said, adding that BNP, actually, has a negative mindset in everything including elections and dialogues.

At the same time, Hasan gave examples of the formation of Election Commissions through heads of state in different countries of the world in the context of the newly passed EC Act.

He said that in Nepal and Sri Lanka the EC is formed through the Head of State while in all the provinces of Pakistan, the Chief Justices form it through the head of state.

In Australia and New Zealand, their Governor Generals who are the representatives of the Queen, form the EC, he said.

The minister went on saying that the government of the country has made the system more transparent than the whole world.

“There is no search committee and in our law we have that. The search committee will propose the names of 10 persons and from where the president will appoint 5 persons,” he continued.

After passing the law unanimously, Mirza Fakhrul again said that even if there is a law, they (BNP leaders) will not join any elections under this government, he said.

BNP is now infected with the ‘No-Disease’, he added.

Addressing the young leaders and activists of Awami League, he urged the youth unit of the district to work simultaneously through the science and technology secretaries as it (BNP) has chosen social media as a big platform in spreading propaganda against the country.

He also urged the leaders and activists of Awami League to promote the government’s development activities and clear all the confusions regarding the propaganda of BNP by using social media platforms.

Sylhet city unit of Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain, Sylhet District unit of Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Khan also spoke, among others, on the occasion.

After the meeting, Hasan visited the Bangladesh Betar’s Sylhet center and Bangladesh Television’s Sylhet sub-center.

Earlier, he offered ziarat at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Poran (RA) here last night.

The minister spent the shrines for some time by offering Fateha and munajat.

He was accompanied by top leaders of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League.