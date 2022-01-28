Covid-19: Bangladesh records highest 33.37% positivity rate, 20 more deaths

Bangladesh recorded highest ever 33.37% positivity rate of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

The country reported 20 more Covid-linked deaths with 15,440 fresh cases during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) this afternoon.

Bangladesh logged its highest daily positivity rate of 32.55% on July 24 last year reporting 6,780 cases and 195 deaths.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,308 while the caseload mounted to 17,62,771.

On Thursday, the country reported 15 more Covid-linked deaths and 15,807 fresh cases with 31.98 per cent positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate further declined to 1.62 per cent.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.