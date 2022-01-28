Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor banned under anti-corruption

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three-and-a half years over breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code and anti-doping code, the world governing body said Friday.

“Over such a long career, he (Taylor) participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit.

“It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations. However, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction.”