Bangladesh reporte 21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases in a 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 21 more Covid-linked deaths with 10,378 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 31.10 per cent from highest-ever 33.37 per cent recorded on Friday after testing 33,373 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 32.55% on July 24 last year reporting 6,780 cases and 195 deaths.

On Friday, Bangladesh reported 20 Covid-linked deaths with 15,440 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,329 while the caseload mounted to 1,731,149.

Among the new deceased, 14 were men and seven women.

Twelve deaths were reported in Dhaka division while two each in Chattogram, Khulna, Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate further declined to 1.60 per cent.

However, the recovery rate also declined to 88.18 per cent with the recovery of 1,109 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.