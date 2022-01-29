Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2022 is going to end its scheduled time on January 31.

EPB Secretary and Director of Fair Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed the decision on Saturday.

“We are continuing the fare following COVID-19 health guidelines. No time extension for the fare. The closing ceremony will be organised in the last day of DITF. The presence of visitors was higher in number in the holiday (Friday).”

The authorities have continued the trade fare, began on January 1, amid the government’s 11-point restrictions.