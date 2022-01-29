Ilias Kanchan, Zayed Khan elected President, GS

Ilias Kanchan and Zayed Khan have been elected President and General Secretary respectively in Film Artistes’ Association election for the years 2022-24.

The election was held on Friday at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) office in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, getting 219 and 191 votes, Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Masum Parvez Rubel retained their positions as vice-presidents from the Misha-Zayed panel, defeating actor Riaz and DA Tayed who received 156 and 112 votes, respectively.

Pirzada Harun, the Chief Election Commissioner, announced the results in the early hours of Saturday.

UNB adds: The newly elected president who was the the Kanchan-Nipun panel’s candidate got a total of 191 votes. His opponent, Misha Sawdagor, the immediate-past president, bagged 148 votes.

Representing the Misha-Zayed panel, the re-elected general secretary got 176 votes, while his opponent actress Nipun from the Kanchan-Nipun panel bagged 163 votes.

Actress Shahnoor has been elected as the new joint secretary.

Similarly, former international affairs secretary Mamnun Emon was elected as the new secretary for culture and sports. He was the Kanchan-Nipun panel’s candidate.

Different from the 2019 election’s ‘clean-sweep’ by the Misha-Zayed panel, this year’s executive body with a tenure of two years has a mix of members from both panels.

Actors Anjana, Rozina, Aruna Biswas, Sucharita, Ali Raj, Chunnu and last term’s presidential candidate Moushumi will join the new executive body from the Misha-Zayed panel, while actors Keya, Jasmine, Amit Hasan and Ferdous, who received the highest votes among all the candidates, will join from the Kanchan-Nipun panel.

Voting activities for the biennale election were conducted under the strict vigil of police and RAB on the BFDC premises, adhering to all Covid-safety protocols.

A total of 428 candidates were listed as voters for this year’s election, while 365 cast their ballots to elect the new executive body. The EC rejected 26 votes for various reasons. Some 184 artistes were excluded from voting in this year’s election.