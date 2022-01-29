It’s time to ask BNP over its anti-Bangladesh campaign: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said the countrymen and workers of the BNP should ask its leaders why did they hire lobbyists to work against their own motherland.

“It’s time to ask them (BNP) how could they worked against their own country … it proves that BNP doesn’t want welfare of the country … welfare of the people,” he said while speaking at a virtual meeting of Bangabandhu Foundation, BSS reports.

Dr Momen, who is also president of the foundation, warned that such kind of heinous attempt might be made by the BNP-Jamaat quarters in next two years before the national polls.

He urged the members of the foundation, that have branches in 39 countries across the world, to be vigilant against any kind of propaganda against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islam Bangladesh have appointed a total of eight lobbyist farms in the United States aiming to carry out anti-state activities internationally against the country.

The foreign minister said that BNP-Jamaat had already spent 4.13 million US dollars for lobbying against Bangladesh in the USA only.