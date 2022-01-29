MP Ekram relieved from Noakhali AL for ‘his stance against Boat’

Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, member of parliament (MP) from Noakhali-4 constituency (Sadar-Subarna Char), has been relieved from the member post of newly announced Noakhali District Awami League Convening Committee for working beyond the party decision.

Besides, the Noakhali District Awami League has decided to send a letter to the Prime Minister requesting to expel him from the party’s primary membership permanently.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ad-hoc working committee held at Maizdi District Awami League office on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at the meeting, Awami League leaders alleged that Ekramul Karim Chowdhury took direct stance against the ‘Boat’ symbol undermining the party decision in the recently held Noakhali Municipality and different union parishad elections held recently.

Chaired by District Awami League convener AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim, the meeting was attended by District AL joint convener Advocate Shihab Uddin Shahin, joint convener Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel, Mamunur Rashid Kiron MP, District Council chairman ABM Zafar Ullah, and Noakhali City Awami League president Abdul Wadud Pintu, among others.

Advocate Shihab Uddin Shahin said decision has been taken at the meeting unanimously to expel and relieve Ekramul Karim Chowdhury from the District Awami League Working Committee post and party’s primary membership post at the consent of 80 per cent members of the District Awami League for taking stance against the party candidates in the last UP and municipal elections.

“A letter in this regard will be sent to Awami League president Sheikh Hasina and general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday,” he also said.