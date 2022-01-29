Tamim’s ton overshadows Lindle’s first BPL century

Tamim Iqbal hit a ton for Minister Group Dhaka in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) against Sylhet Sunrisers on Friday in Chattogram, overshadowing Lindle Simmons’ first ton of this season.

Mahmudullah Riyad-led Dhaka won the toss and sent Sylhet to bat first. Within 5.5 overs, they amassed 50 runs for a wicket. Anamul Haque Bijoy was the first batter to fall for 18 off 16 balls with two fours and one six, reports UNB.

After Anamul’s dismissal, Mohammad Mithun and Colin Ingram departed for 6 and a duck, respectively. But Simmons was firm at the other end of the wicket and completed the first hundred of this year’s BPL off 59 balls.

The West Indian batter scored 116 for 65 with 14 fours and five sixes. Riding on this wonderful batting display, Sylhet posted 175 for five.

For Dhaka, Masrhafe Bin Mortaza, Andre Russell, Ebadot Hossain and Qais Ahmed scalped one wicket each.

In reply, Dhaka’s openers – Mohammad Shahzad and Tamim Iqbal – came up with a giant stand of 173 runs in 16.5 overs. They wrapped up the game, scoring 177 for one wicket in 17 overs.

Shahzad fell for 53 off 39 balls with seven fours and one six, and Tamim remained not out for 111 off 64 balls with 17 fours and four sixes. It was the third century for Tamim in the T20s.

It was the second win for Dhaka in five matches, while Sylhet suffered their second defeat in three matches.