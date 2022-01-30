12-year-olds to get COVID vaccine, 40-year-olds to get booster doses

The children, aged 12-year-old, will now be given COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

Meanwhile, people aged 40 will receive a COVID booster doses.

The decision will be effective from today (Sunday).

Zahid Maleque said it at a press conference held at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) a in Dhaka’s Mohakhali area on Sunday.

“We’ll bring all those above 12 under the vaccination programme. Earlier, we provided vaccines to school and college students, but now all above 12, including the madrasah students, will be brought under the vaccination programme,” he said.

“We won’t let anyone go unvaccinated.”

Responding to a question about vaccinating children above five years, the minister said, “We’ve had discussions with the World Health Organisation over the issue and they said they’ll let us know.”