Bangladesh sees sudden jump in Covid deaths, 34 die in a day

Bangladesh has witnessed a significant rise in daily Covid deaths as 34 people died of the virus duirng the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 28.33 per cent, down from 31.10 per cent a day ago, after testing 43,266 samples across the country during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country last reported 31 covid-related deaths on September 28 last with 1,310 cases, taking the positivity rate to 4.49%.

On Friday, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37% reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,363 while the caseload mounted to 1,785,332.

Among the new deceased, 19 were men and 15 women.

Twenty-two deaths were reported in Dhaka division while five in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one in Sylhet divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate further declined to 1.59 per cent.

However, the recovery rate also declined to 87.69 per cent with the recovery of 2,167 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till January 23, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.