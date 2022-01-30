Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video

A diplomat has been withdrawn from the Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and recalled to Dhaka on charges of his involvement in a sex chat and a naked video leaked on social media.

At the directive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Md Saniul Quader, First Secretary (Political) at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, returned to Dhaka through Benapole Land Port on Wednesday (January 26).

Toufique Hasan, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata has said, “First Secretary (Political) Md Saniul Qader has been withdrawn from the mission on charges of leaking of his ‘sex chat and a naked video’ on social media.”

He also said the matter came to the attention of the authorities concerned after leaking of the video on social media. “Someone also sent me the video on January 25.”

Toufique Hasan further said, “The Bangladesh government’s position is very strict and shows zero tolerance against such heinous acts.”

The Foreign Ministry has already initiated a departmental inquiry against Md Saniul Quader. He was posted at the Bangladesh mission in Kolkata nine months ago.

Quoting the Kolkata mission, the New Indian Express, in a report, said the victimised woman shared her naked video and sex chatting with Md Saniul Quader on the Facebook page of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata through Whatsapp on January 16.

Immediately after the incident, Toufique Hasan informed the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka about it. Later, the ministry contacted with the Prime Minister’s Office and took action against the diplomat.