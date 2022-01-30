Britain reports 62,399 COVID cases, 85 deaths

The UK has confirmed another 62,399 daily COVID cases and 85 more deaths, latest government figures show.

It’s the lowest number of cases reported since 14 December, when there were 59,610.

The figures compare with the 72,727 infections and 296 deaths that were confirmed yesterday, and 78,317 and 75 reported this time last week.

The latest government data doesn’t include the deaths and cases figures for Northern Ireland because they weren’t provided in time.

The latest vaccination figures show a further 52,295 people have had their third jab, taking the total to 37,263,317.

Advertisement

Another 37,477 have had a second dose, bringing the total to 48,385,074, while a further 17,652 people have had their first jab – bringing the total to 52,331,601.

Some 500,000 children who are either most at risk of coronavirus or live with someone vulnerable are now able to get their jabs.