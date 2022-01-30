Sylhet WASA to be established soon: LGRD Minister

The government will establish Sylhet WASA very soon to resolve water and sewerage problems in the city, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam has said.

The minister made the disclosure while addressing a virtual meeting Sunday (30 January) on setting up Water Supply and Sewerage Authority in the Sylhet City Corporation area (Sylhet WASA).

“Sylhet is one of the most important cities in the country. Due to population and urban sprawl, city dwellers need to be provided with much needed civic amenities. It is necessary to build environment-friendly, sustainable and people-oriented drinking water supply and sewerage system for the people of the metropolis,” Tazul Islam said.

He informed that necessary instructions have been given to the concerned ministries, departments, and agencies to take immediate measures for issuing gazette notification, organogram, formulation of employment rules and other activities as initial steps for the establishment of Sylhet WASA.

Mentioning that the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said unprecedented success has been achieved in the development of all sectors due to combined efforts.

Addressing the meeting, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said it has become urgent to establish a WASA in Sylhet due to the growing population in the metropolis.

He thanked the LGRD minister for taking the initiative to establish Sylhet WASA and promised all possible assistance for its speedy implementation.