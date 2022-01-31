6th phase UP polls: Voting underway in 218 unions

The sixth phase of the local government elections is underway at 218 union parishads (UPs) across the country.

The polling has begun at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

Electronic voting machines (EVM) are being used in 216 unions and ballots in two unions.

Over 11,600 candidates are contesting for various posts in 218 UPs under 42 upazilas in 22 districts of the country. Of them, 1,199 are contesting for the post of chairman, 2,559 for the reserved women member post and 7,846 for the general member post.

However, 144 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Of them, 12 were elected for chairman post, 32 for reserved women member post and 100 for general member post.

Earlier, in the five phases of UP polls, about 95 people were killed and about 1,000 injured in electoral clashes and violence across the country.