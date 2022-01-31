Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 31 deaths with 13,501 fresh cases

Bangladesh reported 31 more deaths and 13,501 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Monday.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 29.77%, up from 28.33% a day ago as the health officials tested 45,358 samples across the country, a DGHS release confirmed this afternoon.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,394 and the case tally rose to 1,798,833 in the country.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.