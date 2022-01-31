Election 2022 and Biennial Conference of London Bangla Press Club held

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Election and biennial conference of the London Bangla Press Club was held on 30 January 2022.

Emdadul Haque Chowdhury from Weekly Potrika, as President, Taysir Mahmud as Secretary, Weekly Desh, and Bangla Post’s Saleh Ahmed as the Treasurer were elected to London Bangla Press Club.

The biennial conference and the general election of the London Bangla Press Club, the largest representative body of Bengali media in Britain, was completed in a joyous atmosphere.

The event was held in a festive mood at the Impression Hall in East London on Sunday 30 January.

A total of 33 candidates, including 30 candidates for 15 posts and 3 independents, contested in the two panels.

The elected of the London Bangla Press Club elections for 2022-2024 are President – Emdadul Haque Chowdhury (182 votes received), Senior Vice President – Tareq Chowdhury (198 votes), Vice President – Rahmat Ali (171 votes), General Secretary -Taysir Mahmud (176 votes), Assistant General Secretary-Sayem Chowdhury (155 votes), Treasurer-Saleh Ahmed (178 votes), Assistant Treasurer-Mohammad Abdul Quayum (125 votes), Organising Secretary-Imran Ahmed (161 votes) & IT Secretary – Md Abdul Hannan (175 votes), Event & Facilities Secretary – Md Rezaul Karim Mridha (174 votes).

Ahad Chowdhury Babu (216 votes), Nazmul Hossain (173 votes), Anwar Shahjahan (154 votes), Md. Sarwar Hossain (148 votes) & Shahnaz Sultana (147 votes) were elected as executive members.

It may be mentioned that Bazlur Rashid MBE was the Chief Election Commissioner of the London Bangla Press Club’s election. The other election commissioners were Aziz Chowdhury and Barrister Anwar Babul Miah. Prior to the announcement of results, British MP Apsana Begum, Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem and Roni Mirza working in the media service of the British Prime Minister office took part in the discussion as guests. Fahmida Nabi and others performed music on the occasion.