Labour MP calls for striking Serco workers be brought back under direct NHS employment.

Poplar and Limehouse MP, Apsana Begum, has expressed solidary with striking Serco workers on a picket outside Royal London Hospital today.

She said,

“The covid-19 crisis has highlighted the brutal reality of insecure work in the UK and has exposed the systemic failures of the law around worker protections.

“Increases in working poverty during the last decade blights our society and reflects that insecure work damages people, their families, and their communities.

“Ethnic minority and women workers continue to face the disproportionate burden of working in insecure jobs, with fewer rights at work and ongoing pay gaps.

“The NHS workers taking strike action today have my support.

“It’s time to put an end to this injustice.

“It’s time to bring these workers, employed by Serco not the NHS, back into NHS employment.”