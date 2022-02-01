Bangladesh, Australia pledge to strengthen ties on the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations

Bangladesh and Australia pledged to strengthen bonds of friendship on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have issued separate goodwill messages on Monday (31 January) highlighting the existing strong bonds of friendship and for directions for the relationship between the two friendly countries.

At a ceremony organised on this occasion by the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday evening at the Hotel Purbani, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer highlighted respective government’s commitment to foster bilateral engagement on COVID-19 recovery, trade and investment, education, technology and innovation and meaningful partnership to face regional and global challenges such as climate change, forced displacement and regional security.

State Minister Shahriar Alam expressed gratitude for the Australia’s bipartisan support for the cause of Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

He paid deep respect to the Dutch-Australian William A S Ouderland, who valiantly fought beside freedom fighters in our war of independence and was the lone foreign national decorated with gallantry award – Bir Protik. He also recalled the contributions of Australians like Dr. Geofrey Davis, Herbert Feith and Mr. Anthony Clifton to our War of Liberation.

State Minister Shahriar Alam thanked Australia for being the first country in the developed world to recognize Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on 31 January 1972.

He recalled the visit of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam to Bangladesh in January 1975 during which Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Whitlam secured an enduring friendship between the two peoples based on shared commitment to peace, pluralism, and dignity of people.

He also thanked Australia for its assistance in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged Bangladesh and continued socio-economic support to us in the following decades.

State Minister Shahriar Alam stated that Bangladesh looks forward to emerging as a key partner of Australia for the benefits of the people of the two countries and economies as well as regional security.

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer stated that Australia also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh for shared recovery from the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as expanding business relationship between the two countries.