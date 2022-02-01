Closure of schools, colleges likely to be extended two more weeks

The government is likely to extend the ongoing closure of schools and colleges across the country at least two more weeks, considering the current COVID infection and death rate caused by the Omicron variant.

The education Ministry sources said this.

Earlier, the government shut down all schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions till February 6 amid the spike of coronavirus cases.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on January 21 (Friday).

Meanwhile, Unicef urged the world leaders to keep educational institutions open for the good of children.

The UN body made the call while Bangladesh closed all educational institutions from 21 January to 6 February in the wake of a rising trend of CCOVID-19 in the country.