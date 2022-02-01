Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 31 more deaths with 13,154 fresh cases

Bangladesh reported 31 more deaths and 13,154 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 29.17%, down from 29.77% a day ago, a DGHS release confirmed this afternoon.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,425 and the case tally rose to 1,811,987 in the country.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.