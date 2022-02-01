GK Gaus among 40 BNP men sent to jail in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A Habignaj court has sent 40 leaders and activists, BNP Central Cooperative Affairs Secretary and Habiganj Municipality Mayor GK Gaus, to jail in case filed over clash with police.

The District and Sessions Judge MLB Mezbah Uddin Ahmed sent the leaders and activists to jail after they were produced before the court at noon, said Advocate Manjur Uddin Ahmed Shaheen, president of Habiganj District Bar Association.

On December 22, Habiganj district unit BNP arranged a rally in the district demanding the release of its party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

As the leaders and activists of the party and associate bodies gathered in the district town and tried to go to the rally venue, police obstructed them, triggering a clash.

At least 100 people were injured in the clash.

Later, Sub-inspector of Habiganj Police Station Nazmul Hasan filed the case 2,000 BNP leaders and activists, including Abdul Hashem, district unit convener of BNP, senior joint convener GK Gaus.