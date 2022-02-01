Khaleda returns home

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home from the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday after 81 days of treatment.

She was admitted to the hospital on November 13 after falling seriously ill.

The BNP chairperson returned to her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza’ from the hospital in the evening.

Khaleda, the 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on November 13 last year, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

She was taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) the next day as her condition deteriorated.

On November 28, members of Khaleda Zia’s medical team told a news conference that she (Khaleda Zia) was suffering from liver cirrhosis. She is bleeding and needs to be taken abroad for better treatment.

However, the government has not reached a positive decision in this regard.

The BNP chief was transferred from CCU to a cabin on the night of January 9 after her condition improved a little.

Then on the afternoon on January 22, Khaleda Zia underwent several tests including ultrasonography, ECG, blood-sugar, sodium, haemoglobin, stool, urine and Covid-19. Some improvement was observed from the test results.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On October 30 that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on March 25 last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing lawsuits.