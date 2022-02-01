UK records 112,458 daily coronavirus cases and 219 deaths

The UK recorded 112,458 Covid cases and 219 deaths in its latest daily figures that are the first to include reinfections.

The reinfections – defined as someone who tests positive for Covid-19 more than 90 days after a previous positive result- included on Tuesday are from England and Northern Ireland.

The total figures are also based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

The change means that the total number of daily cases will now be higher than before.

The total number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has brought the total to 156,875.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Elsewhere, a further 39,062 booster doses of the Covid vaccine were given out on January 31.

It brings the total to 37,342,083 or 64.9 per cent of the UK population over the age of 12.