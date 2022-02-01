UK records 92,368 Covid-19 cases in spike as reinfections counted for first time

The UK has logged a further 92,368 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the death toll has risen by 51.

The latest figures, released by the Department for Health on Monday afternoon, show a four per cent increase on confirmed infections from this time last week.

Last Monday (January 24) a total of 88,447 new coronavirus cases were tallied.

Meanwhile, deaths slightly decreased from 56.

On Sunday, 62,399 new cases and 85 deaths were tallied.

Case numbers have substantially dropped since peaking around New Year’s – with 245,182 cases recorded on January 4.

From Monday the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is now including data on possible reinfections in its Covid-19 dashboard.

The UKHSA says a Covid sufferer who has tested positive at least 90 days after a previous infection will now be considered a reinfection, whereas people were previously only counted in the figures the first time they tested positive for the virus.

As a result updated figures for England show 14,845,382 episodes of infection since the start of the pandemic, with 588,114 (4.0%) reinfections added to the total case number for the country.

The new data metric shows reinfection rates averaged around 1.4 percent of cases until November 16, 2021, when a spike in infections took place following the emergence of the Omicron variant.