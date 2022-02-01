US doesn’t want to impose any sanctions against Bangladesh: Congressman Meeks

Influential US Congressman and Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory W Meeks on Tuesday said they do not want to impose any sanctions against Bangladesh and there is an excellent relationship between the United States and Bangladesh.

“We want to make sure that we are not (imposing any sanctions) against Bangladesh and we are still working with the government and people of Bangladesh,” he told a fundraising luncheon function at a restaurant in New York’s Queens area.

Meeks, also an eminent lawyer, has been a U.S. representative Democratic Party from New York since 1998, and serving as the chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs since 2021.

“We are not imposing any embargo against Bangladesh. The sanctions were imposed on some individuals of an organisation, not the entire organisation … we are looking into the scenario there,” he added.

According to a press release of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday, the US Congressman said that a vested quarter from inside and outside Bangladesh is strongly lobbying for imposing sanctions against more officials and the politicians as well.

“But we will not do it as per their words … it’s not possible, and we’ll take right steps after scrutinising all things,” he said.

Meeks said that he will visit Bangladesh this year to see the human rights situation and other issues. “Before then, I will talk to the State Department and Congress Sub-Committee on the Asia-Pacific … if necessary we’ll arrange a hearing in the Congress on Bangladesh issues,” he said.