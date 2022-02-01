US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs

The United States (US) has donated an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh via COVAX while millions more jabs scheduled to arrive here over the coming months.

“With the latest spike in COVID-19 infections, the United States is redoubling our efforts to help Bangladesh turn the tide against this surge,” said US Chargé d’Affaires here Helen LaFave, according to a US embassy press release on Monday.

These doses will help expand vaccinations for students and those who are awaiting their first doses, while enabling vulnerable people to receive boosters to protect themselves against the growing presence of the Omicron variant, she added.

The latest donation brought the total US vaccine contribution to more than 38.6 million doses to Bangladesh while the US government COVID-19 assistance to Bangladesh exceeds $121 million.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government’s response to the pandemic, said the release. ?

The US has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on the proper management and administration of vaccines.

This delivery of Pfizer vaccines is part of the United States’ commitment to lead the global COVID-19 response by donating a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world through 2022, said the release.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, making the super power the world’s largest donor for equitable global COVID-19 vaccine access.