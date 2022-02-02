Bangladesh sees 36 more Covid-19 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has registered 36 more deaths from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, while a total of 12,193 new cases have been reported over the same period.

With the latest deaths and infections, the national toll has climbed to 28,461, while the total number of infected cases have stood at 18,24,180 in the country so far. The infection rate was recorded 27.43 per cent.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated the latest deaths and fresh cases of infection in a press release on Wednesday (February 2).

Besides, as many as 4,203 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 15,75,137, the press release said.