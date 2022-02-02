Jamie Siddons to don batting consultant cap for Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh head coach Jamie Siddons is all set to don the batting consultant’s cap for the national cricket team. This has been confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Siddons was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on February 1, but due to some issues with his visa, he is expected to arrive this evening, UNB has learnt.

Siddons joined the cricket team as the head coach after the 2007 World Cup. He worked with the national team for four years before leaving in 2011.

Though he was offered a Bangladesh role again last month, the board did not clear his role then. “We are planning to include Siddons in the national team,” Jalal Yunus, the chairman of the cricket operations department of BCB, told the media recently.

Ashwell Prince, the former South African cricketer, is the current batting consultant to the Bangladesh team. But he will soon be working with the age-level and the high-performance unit, Jalal has hinted.

Bangladesh’s next assignment is a home series against Afghanistan. In this series, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in three ODIs and two T20Is.

After the Afghanistan home series, Bangladesh are scheduled to tour South Africa where they will play against the hosts in three ODIs and two Tests.

The players are currently busy playing in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).