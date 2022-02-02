RU student Himel’s family get Tk 5 lakh

The authorities of Rajshahi University (RU) have handed over Tk 5 lakh cheque to the family of Mahbud Habib Himel, who was killed in an accident on the campus on Tuesday night by a truck.

Confirming the matter on Wednesday, the university vice-chancellor Prof Dr Golam Shabbir Sattar said, “The university will bear the life term treatment cost of Himel’s mother.”

Himel’s body was taken to his Natore village home after a namaz-e-janaza held at RU central mosque at 11am on Wednesday. The university teachers and students attended the janaza.

Before the namaz-e-janaza, the body was kept in front of the Fine Arts Building of the university for teachers and students to pay homage.

He will be buried at Natore Central Graveyard after Zuhr prayer.

Police arrested the truck driver and its helper from their home in Kashiadanga area of the city today.

Mahmud Habib Himel, four-year student of the Fine Arts faculty, was killed after a truck hit their motorcycle on the campus around 9pm.

After the accident, agitated students set fire to five trucks. They also blocked Dhaka-Rajshahi highway protesting the incident.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi University acting proctor, Assistant Professor Liaquat Ali, was removed from his post following the death of Himel on campus.