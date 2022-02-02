Shab-e-Meraj on February 28

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed in the country on the night of February 28.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation office at Baitul Mukarram Wednesday evening.

On the night of 26th Rajab every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah.

In the journey, the Prophet travelled on the “Buraq” to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers.